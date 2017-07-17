Police K-9 catches burglary suspect in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. – Some alert neighbors and a Portland police K-9 helped capture a suspected burglar after a break-in Monday evening.
A homeowner confronted a burglar who forced a door open in the 1900 block of Northeast Klickitat Street, police said. The suspect ran away, but neighbors saw him and called police.
Officers and a K-9 team responded to the area just before 7 p.m. and set up a perimeter. A K-9 named Siggi and his handler led officers to the suspect and they took him into custody.
The suspect’s name and charges were not immediately released.
© 2017 KGW-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs