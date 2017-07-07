Police: Drunk driver arrested after hitting woman on MAX platform, driving away

Jesus Gomez-Reynel (Photo: Portland police)

PORTLAND, Ore. – A man was arrested after police say he drove up onto a MAX platform, hit a woman and drove away late Friday morning in Southeast Portland.

Portland police also believe the suspect, 21-year-old Jesus Gomez-Reynel, was intoxicated. He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail for hit-and-run, criminal mischief, DUII, and reckless driving.

The crash occurred at around 11:20 a.m. on Southeast 122nd Avenue and Burnside Street. Gomez-Reynel was turning east from southbound 122nd Avenue when he drove onto the MAX platform and hit the woman, police said.

The woman, identified as 59-year-old Jacquelene Olson of Fairview, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police found Gomez-Reynel and his vehicle a few blocks away after following a debris trail.

