Police: Dad found dead in freezer died of natural causes

Henry Conley Fitchett Jr., missing since September

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Authorities say an 87-year-old man found dead inside a freezer at his home south of Portland died of natural causes.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports detectives arrested 59-year-old Edward Fitchett last week after discovering the body of his father, Henry Conley Fitchett Jr., in a home in Aurora.

A Marion County Sheriff's Office spokesman says the agency wasn't commenting Friday beyond the cause of death.

Prosecutors say the elder Fitchett died more than a year ago and his son is accused of moving his corpse.

Family members contacted police last month to report that Fitchett had not been seen since last September.

Court records say the son is accused of abuse of a corpse and 13 counts of theft for stealing money from his father.

Edward Fitchett remains in the Marion County jail on $280,000 bail.

