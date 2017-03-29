Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

RIDGEFIELD, Wash – Burglars confronted a homeowner calling 9-1-1, broke her phone, then left the house with some of her property, police said.

After a chase, Ridgefield Police took all three male suspects into custody.

On March 29, 2017 Clark County 9-1-1 received a call Wednesday night at 9 p.m. from the woman living at 2021 S. Osprey Drive, Ridgefield.

The caller reported that she was home alone and upstairs and was hearing noises in the lower level of the residence.

As the caller was on the phone with 9-1-1 she was confronted by the suspects, who took her phone and broke it. The suspects left the residence with an unknown amount of property.

A Ridgefield Police Officer responding to the scene observed the suspect vehicle leaving the area and initiated a pursuit.

After a short distance the suspect vehicle crashed and three adult males fled on foot. A deputy that was responding to the area located one suspect and after a short foot chase took the suspect into custody.

A Sheriff's K-9 unit responded to the scene and started a track for the remaining two suspects. The track led into a large swampy green belt area to the east of the crash location.

After a track the K-9 located the two suspects hiding in a clump of brush and they were taken into custody.

At this time there are no other suspects, police said.

The Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit is responding to assist Ridgefield Police in the investigation.

