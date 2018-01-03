KGW
U-Haul employee shoots, kills armed robbery suspect

Nate Hanson , KGW 10:09 PM. PST January 03, 2018

PORTLAND, Ore. – A man was shot and killed when he attempted to rob a Southeast Portland U-Haul store Wednesday night.

The man, armed with a gun, entered the store at 4831 SE Powell Blvd. and demanded money, according to Portland police.

The employee, also a man, shot the suspect while on U-Haul property, police said. The shooting was reported at around 7 p.m. Police have not yet determined whether the employee had a concealed carry permit.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The employee and two witnesses are cooperating with police. Investigators are collecting surveillance video of the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 503-823-0400.

