Person shot in North Portland; suspect charged with assault

Nate Hanson , KGW 11:32 PM. PDT July 28, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. – One person was shot during a domestic dispute in North Portland Friday evening.

Shortly after 6:40 p.m., police received a report of a disturbance and gunshots in the 6900 block of North Haight Avenue. While officers were arriving, another person reported a shooting victim arrived at their home a block away from the initial report, according to Portland police.

Officers located the victim in that home. The victim was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

Officers then talked with the residents at the home in the 6900 block of North Haight Avenue. The suspect, 41-year-old Michael A. Whitmore, surrendered and was charged with second-degree assault.

An investigation is ongoing.

