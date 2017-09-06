Pedestrian killed in St. Helens, driver charged

ST. HELENS, Ore. -- A pedestrian was stuck and killed about 3 p.m. Tuesday on Gable Road near Old Portland Road, according to St. Helens police.

Officer initially were dispatched to a report of a vehicle crash. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a green Ford Ranger pickup rolled over onto its side.

The truck was driven by Kody A. Allen, 18, of St. Helens. He was not injured. He told police he drifted off the road and crashed and made no mentioni of striking someone.

After several minutes, a witness pointed out a body, Arthur Studer, 34, of St. Helens that was that was hidden on the other side of a tall fence.

Officers determined that Allen was eastbound when he struck Studer, who was thrown several yards and died instantly. The pickup went off the road, rolled over into a ditch and came to rest against a telephone pole, police said.

Allen was accused of second-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and reckless endangerment.

© 2017 KGW-TV