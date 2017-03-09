KGW
Pedestrian killed in SE Portland hit-and-run

Nate Hanson , KGW 11:48 PM. PST March 09, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. – A pedestrian was killed late Thursday night in a hit-and-run in Southeast Portland.

The crash was first reported at 11:19 p.m. at Southeast 148th Avenue and Stark Street.

The pedestrian was dead when officers arrived, according to police. The victim was not immediately identified.

A 911 caller said a dark vehicle fled the area southbound on 148th Avenue.

The intersection of Southeast 148th Avenue and Stark Street will be closed for several hours as police investigate.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

