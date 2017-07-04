PORTLAND, Ore. -- A 23-year-old man ran out into traffic and was fatally hit by a truck Monday night, and the driver of the truck was arrested for driving under the influence.

Officers were called to the crash just before 10:30 p.m. at Southeast 122nd Avenue and Woodward Place.

Investigators said the victim was with friends and was showing strange, paranoid behavior just before the crash, consistent with a mental health crisis or drug psychosis.

"Friends attempted to restrain the 23-year-old man as he tried to run into traffic but he broke free and ran into the path of the truck, where he was struck and eventually died as a result of his injuries," said Portland police Sgt. Pete SImpson.

The driver, 55-year-old Eric Sebastian Oman, stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. He was arrested and jailed for DUII.

The investigation continues and will be forwarded to the county district attorney's office once it is complete.

© 2017 KGW-TV