KING CITY, Ore. -- An Oregon State Police trooper was critically wounded and a suspect shot and killed following a chase late Sunday night on Highway 99W through Sherwood.

Oregon State Police on Facebook said Trooper Nic Cederberg, 32, is in critical condition surrounded by family and friends. He was shot multiple times, police said.

Cederberg is a 7-year veteran of OSP. He is assigned to the patrol division at the North Plains Worksite. He is a U.S. Army veteran.

“We're just trying to support his family and coworkers, thoughts and prayers together, and to be there for each other”, said OSP Trooper Cari Boyd.

Several law enforcement agencies were involved in the pursuit, which ended near Bell Road on Gimm Lane.

The incident began with a chase after police found a homicide victim in King City, according to the Washington County sheriff's office.

Police were were dispatched there at around 10:15 p.m. Monday after reports of shots fired and they found a woman dead.

The suspect, James Tylka, 30, was seen driving away. The chase ended on Southwest Gimm Lane south of Sherwood with an exchange of gunfire. Tylka was killed and Cederberg was wounded.

James Tylka (Photo: Facebook)

Tylka was an unpaid Beaverton police cadet from 2004-2006, according to police spokesman Mike Rowe. Tylka was under 21 at the time. Rowe did not know why Tylka left the cadet program.

Officers from Hillsboro, Sherwood and Tualatin police were involved in the incident and have been placed on paid administrative leave.

The Washington County Major Crimes Teams in investigating both shootings.

To send well wishes to Trooper Cederberg and his family, state police say you can email OSP.social@state.or.us or send mail to:

Oregon State Police

Attention: Trooper Cederberg to

3565 Trelstad Ave SE

Salem, Or 97317