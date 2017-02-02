Oregon woman arrested after boy found tied up in garbage bag

jail-bars-generic-prison (Photo: KGW)

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) - A western Oregon woman has been arrested after police say they found a 5-year-old boy beaten and tied up inside a garbage bag in her Springfield home.

The Register-Guard reported Thursday that the 45-year-old woman faces charges of criminal mistreatment, assault and reckless endangering.

Police say a relative discovered the boy in the woman's home Tuesday and took him out of the garbage bag. He was found with several injuries.

A medic examined the boy and he did not require medical treatment.

He is now in the care of the relative who found him.

Police say the boy's mother had left the boy in the suspect's care after being sent to prison in August for theft. She's eligible for release next year.

