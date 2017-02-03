Oregon teacher, camp counselor arrested for sex abuse

Rohan Cordy

SALEM, Ore. – Detectives on Thursday arrested a teacher and former YMCA camp counselor accused of sexually assaulting a minor at camp in Marion County last summer.

Rohan Cordy, 28, worked at a YMCA camp at Silver Falls State Park between June and August of 2016, according to Lt. Chris Baldridge with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Cordy faces charges of first-degree rape, sodomy, unlawful sexual penetration, sex abuse, supplying alcohol to a minor and using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct.

Baldridge said there was no information about any additional assaults outside of the YMCA camp.

Cordy works as a second-grade teacher at Holley Elementary School in Sweet Home, Ore.

The YMCA and Sweet Home School District are working with detectives during their investigation. The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information about Cordy to call Detective Matt Hagan at 503-316-6605.

