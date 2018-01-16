Oregon partygoer says no argument preceded triple shooting

Jordan Ledbetter

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A man whose brother was among three people shot at an Oregon birthday party says the alleged gunman was probably struggling with a combination of "drugs, alcohol and bad feelings."

Dakota Pander, 21, said no argument preceded the gunfire at Saturday's party in Springfield. People were laughing and playing video games when party host Jordan Ledbetter nonchalantly went into his bedroom and returned with a gun.

"We were having fun," Pander told The Register-Guard. "It just started off completely normal. We had a perfectly normal day. And then Jordan I guess decided that he was going into his room to get his gun."

BACKGROUND: Suspect arrested after fatal shooting at Springfield apartment

Pander's brother, 24-year-old Garrett Petersen, died in the attack and two others were wounded.

Toxicology results are pending, but Springfield Police Lt. Scott McKee said Tuesday it's believed that Ledbetter was under the influence of LSD. Pander told the newspaper that Ledbetter had been drinking and using drugs, though he didn't specify the drug.

Ledbetter has been charged with murder, assault and unlawful use of a weapon. Court records did not list an attorney to speak on his behalf before Tuesday's arraignment in Eugene.

Pander said everyone at the party was friends with Ledbetter.

Pander said he was sitting on the couch playing video games when he heard someone say, "Woah, he's got a real gun!"

Then, the first shot rang out.

"I froze," he said. "I thought, 'What the hell is going on?'"

He heard two more shots before grabbing the assailant from behind. He said another partygoer — one with a gunshot wound to a bicep — took the weapon away.

Pander held Ledbetter down until police arrived: "I can't remember what he was saying, but a bunch of things, nonsense."

Police said it took four officers to detain Ledbetter.

Pander's brother died during surgery several hours later.

"He was a great brother and he was always there for me," Pander said. "He just really wanted to be a great uncle for my kid that's on the way."

McKee said the victims who survived have been released from the hospital.

Information from: The Register-Guard

© 2018 KGW-TV