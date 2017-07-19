Oregon man accused of violating restraining order 216 times over 10 days

Odilon Jimenez-Ramos, 48, of Independence was arrested for allegedly violating a restraining order 216 times. (Photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

SALEM, Ore. -- An Independence man was arrested Monday for allegedly violating a restraining order 216 times.

Odilon Jimenez-Ramos, 48, was taken to Marion County jail and initially held on $10.8 million bail — $50,000 per violation. His bail was later reduced to $50,000.

According to court records, a Marion County woman filed a restraining order against Jimenez-Ramos in May. In her petition, she said he threatened to take her son to Mexico and shoot her family. She also detailed months of verbal and physical abuse.

He was barred from contacting the woman in person, calling her or texting her.

Jimenez-Ramos sent 211 text messages and called the woman at least five times from July 6 to July 16, according to a probable cause statement. The woman contacted the Marion County Sheriff's Office, reported the texts and phone calls and forwarded photos of the messages to the investigating deputy.

The deputy contacted Independence police, who transported Jimenez-Ramos to Salem.

He was held on 10 counts of contempt of court for disobeying the restraining order. The maximum punishment is six months in jail. Marion County prosecutors stated they would seek jail time.

Jimenez-Ramos was previously convicted of fourth-degree domestic violence assault in 2006. He was sentenced to 18 months probation and ordered to join a batterer intervention program.

During a Monday court appearance, Marion County Judge Rafael Caso ordered Jimenez-Ramos to have no contact with his victim.

About 600 restraining orders are issued every year in Marion County. Victim advocates say holding abusers accountable is the key to making orders effective. A restraining order violation results in a mandatory arrest and can lead to jail time and probation revocation.

Past deaths of women killed by their abusers illustrate how restraining orders can only go so far to protect victims. When it comes down to it, protection orders are only a piece of paper.

But advocates say that when victims and their family members report those violations promptly, it helps the order become more than a piece of paper. It helps hold the alleged abuser accountable and gives power back to the victim.

