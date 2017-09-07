1 found dead in crashed car after reported Old Town shooting

Scene of shooting, crash in Old Town (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- One person was killed in a reported shooting and crash in the Old Town neighborhood of Portland Thursday night.

Police responded to a report of a shooting near Northwest 5th Avenue and Everett Street at around 10:20 p.m.

Officers located a crashed vehicle with one occupant suffering from traumatic injuries, police said. The person died at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

No arrests have been made.

Northwest 4th Avenue to Northwest 7th Avenue and Northwest Davis Street to Flanders street is closed to all traffic.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

