KGW
Close

1 found dead in crashed car after reported Old Town shooting

One person dead inside crashed car after report of shooting in the Old Town neighborhood of Portland on Sept. 7, 2017

Nate Hanson , KGW 11:40 PM. PDT September 07, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. -- One person was killed in a reported shooting and crash in the Old Town neighborhood of Portland Thursday night.

Police responded to a report of a shooting near Northwest 5th Avenue and Everett Street at around 10:20 p.m.

Officers located a crashed vehicle with one occupant suffering from traumatic injuries, police said. The person died at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

No arrests have been made.

Northwest 4th Avenue to Northwest 7th Avenue and Northwest Davis Street to Flanders street is closed to all traffic.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

© 2017 KGW-TV

KGW

Get the KGW News app for weather, traffic and news on demand!

KGW

KGW Investigators: Special Reports

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories