Woman injured in Southeast Portland drive-by shooting

Reported drive-by shooting in Southeast Portland (Photo: Art Edwards)

PORTLAND, Ore. – A woman was shot in Southeast Portland Saturday afternoon and suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Portland police officers heard gunfire at around 1:46 p.m. in the area of Southeast 117th Avenue and Stark Street. As officers were searching for the source of the gunfire, they came across a female shooting victim in a vehicle in the area of Southeast 112th Avenue and Stark.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

Police said it appears an unknown person fired shots from a passing vehicle that struck the victim, who was in a different vehicle. They said there does not appear to be any known reason why the victim or victim’s vehicle would be the target of the shooting.

The Gang Enforcement Team is investigating.

Southeast Stark Street is closed from 111th to 119th avenues as police investigate.

