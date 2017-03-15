KGW
Portland burglary suspect found sleeping in dog kennel

March 15, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. – A burglary suspect broke into a Northeast Portland home and, in a bizarre turn of events, crawled into a dog kennel and fell asleep early Tuesday morning, police said.

Officers found 43-year-old Bruce Drumright in the cage, woke him up and took him into custody. He faces one count of second-degree burglary.

Officers responded to a reported break-in at a home in the 12300 block of Northeast Multnomah Street at 5:42 a.m.

Police arrested another burglary suspect, 58-year-old Gene Edward Maller, who was hiding in the back yard. Maller faces first-degree burglary and parole violation.

Officers found stolen property, including money taken from a child’s bedroom, in the backyard.

