Portland burglary suspect found sleeping in dog kennel

PORTLAND, Ore. – A burglary suspect broke into a Northeast Portland home and, in a bizarre turn of events, crawled into a dog kennel and fell asleep early Tuesday morning, police said.
Officers found 43-year-old Bruce Drumright in the cage, woke him up and took him into custody. He faces one count of second-degree burglary.
Officers responded to a reported break-in at a home in the 12300 block of Northeast Multnomah Street at 5:42 a.m.
Police arrested another burglary suspect, 58-year-old Gene Edward Maller, who was hiding in the back yard. Maller faces first-degree burglary and parole violation.
Officers found stolen property, including money taken from a child’s bedroom, in the backyard.
© 2017 KGW-TV
