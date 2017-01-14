Officers cleared in fatal shooting of man in Dallas, Ore.

Scene of officer-involved shooting at a Dallas, Oregon parking lot (Photo: KGW)

DALLAS, Ore. (AP) - A grand jury has unanimously found that two Dallas, Oregon police officers were justified in the fatal shooting of a man during a DUI traffic stop in December.

The Polk County Attorney's Office said in a news release Friday the jury found Dallas Police Sergeant Rob Hatchell and Dallas Police Officer Michael Fleming were justified in using deadly force when they shot and killed Jeremiah Anderson Dec. 16.

The attorney's office says while officers attempted to arrest Anderson, he told them he would shoot, produced a pistol and fired two bullets, striking Hatchell in the leg.

Officials say Hatchell returned fire, striking Anderson in the lower extremities and when Anderson continued to struggle, Fleming fired, hitting Anderson in the head.

Anderson died at the scene.

Dallas is about 15 miles west of Salem.

