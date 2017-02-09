Armed robbery suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in NE Portland

(Photo: Maggie Vespa, KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- An armed robbery suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Northeast Portland on Thursday morning.

The shooting happened in the 8300 block of Northeast Hancock Street during a search for the suspect in an armed robbery that was reported earlier Thursday at the Portland Value Inn on Northeast 82nd Avenue.

A desk clerk at the Portland Value Inn told KGW's Maggie Vespa that the suspect robbed a man sleeping in his car at about 7 a.m.

Desk clerk @ Portland Value Inn says suspect robbed a man sleeping in his car around 7 am. Police responded quickly. pic.twitter.com/uKMDpyPZpM — Maggie Vespa KGW (@Maggie_Vespa) February 9, 2017

No officers were injured.

#BREAKING: @PortlandPolice were looking for gunman who robbed Portland Value Inn. Headed to scene. More info coming. https://t.co/oo7EoQVWKi — Maggie Vespa KGW (@Maggie_Vespa) February 9, 2017

