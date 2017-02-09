KGW
Close

Armed robbery suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in NE Portland

KGW 11:31 AM. PST February 09, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. -- An armed robbery suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Northeast Portland on Thursday morning.

The shooting happened in the 8300 block of Northeast Hancock Street during a search for the suspect in an armed robbery that was reported earlier Thursday at the Portland Value Inn on Northeast 82nd Avenue.

A desk clerk at the Portland Value Inn told KGW's Maggie Vespa that the suspect robbed a man sleeping in his car at about 7 a.m.

No officers were injured.

(© 2017 KGW)

KGW

Man points gun at driver, kids during road rage incident, police say

KGW

Portland police to provide more patrols to mosques, Islamic community centers

KGW

Portland police officer injured during hotel fire rescue attempt

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories