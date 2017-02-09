Armed robbery suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. -- An armed robbery suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Northeast Portland on Thursday morning.
The shooting happened in the 8300 block of Northeast Hancock Street during a search for the suspect in an armed robbery that was reported earlier Thursday at the Portland Value Inn on Northeast 82nd Avenue.
A desk clerk at the Portland Value Inn told KGW's Maggie Vespa that the suspect robbed a man sleeping in his car at about 7 a.m.
No officers were injured.
