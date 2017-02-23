North Salem HS student stabs fellow student, police say

(Photo: ROD STEVENS, 2015 www.rodstevensmedia.com)

SALEM, Ore. – Police are looking for a North Salem High School student who they said stabbed another student Thursday afternoon near the school.

A little after noon, a Salem police school resource officer was returning to the school when he saw an injured male student near the intersection of 14th Street Northeast and Chemeketa Street, a few blocks away from the school.

Medics were called and took the boy to Salem Health for treatment to superficial stab wounds.

Police said another male student stabbed the boy and the two teens know each other. North Salem High School and nearby Parish Middle School were placed on lockdown as officers looked for the suspect, who is still at large.

Police said the stabbing may be gang-related.

The two boys were not immediately identified.

