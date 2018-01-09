Naval recruiter arrested on sex-abuse charges in Beaverton

Sean William Kelly

BEAVERTON, Ore. – Clackamas County sheriff’s deputies on Monday arrested a Naval recruiter on sex-abuse charges.

Sean William Kelly, 27, of Beaverton, faces charges including second-degree sex abuse, third-degree sex abuse, luring a minor and sexual delinquency of a minor.

The sheriff’s office said Kelly and the victim, who is a student, met while Kelly was in his role as a Naval recruiter.

Sgt. Brian Jensen with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said investigators are not ruling out the possibility of more victims.

Anyone with information about Kelly or more potential victims is asked to call the sheriff’s office tip line at 503-723-4949.

Kelly’s bail was set at $75,000.

