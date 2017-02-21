The scene of the Monday morning crash. (Photo: Clark County Sheriff's Office, KGW)

VANCOUVER, Wash. – A mother is asking for help after her 34-year-old son was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash early Monday morning in Vancouver.

Paul Adams was walking along the 4100 block of Northeast 54th Avenue when he was hit by a southbound driver, according to Clark County Sgt. Fred Neiman.

“I don't think he looks like he'll make it, but he's breathing. I have to remember that, he's breathing,” said Adams’ mother, Nancy Peterson. "Half of his tongue is gone, I don't think he could've screamed out if he wanted to."

The driver did not stop after the crash. Investigators believe the suspect’s vehicle is a Nissan sedan based on debris found at the scene. Neiman said the car should have significant damage to the passenger side grill, headlight and hood.

“Coward. That's the only thing that comes to my mind, coward. I don't care if they were drunk or on drugs, they left my son out there, they know they hit him," Peterson said. "My son weighs 350 pounds. It's not like they hit a 6-year-old and didn't know it.”

Adams was found in the road. Peterson believes her son would be dead if not for that passerby.

“I want to give that person a hug, I need to know who they are, I need to thank them, because if it wasn't for them going by at that certain time, and for whatever reason seeing my son over there, he may have died there,” she said.

Adams has a 10-year-old son, Peterson said. She pleaded anyone with information about the driver who hit her son to come forward.

“You don't do that to another human, you don't, you don't leave a man to die,” she said. “He has a mom, aunt, brothers, sisters and he has a son for Christs’ sake. He has a little boy.”

Anyone with information about the driver is asked to email Detective Todd Young.

“Do the right thing. This person needs to be caught. Justice needs to be done here,” said Peterson.

