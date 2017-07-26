More women accuse Battle Ground chiropractor of inappropriate touching

Chiropractor Mark LaRue, 64, who had a practice in Battle Ground, was charged then with second-degree rape and indecent liberties involving two women who said he touched them in a sexual manner while treating them. (Tim Gordon KGW)

Warning: This story contains graphic content.

BATTLE GROUND, Wash. -- Additional charges have been brought forward against a chiropractor first accused in late June of inappropriately touching patients at his clinic.

Mark LaRue, 64, who had a practice in Battle Ground, was charged then with second-degree rape and indecent liberties involving two women who said he touched them in a sexual manner while treating them.

On Tuesday, he was charged with an additional count of second-degree rape and eight of indecent liberties involving seven women.

In each of the charges, Clark County prosecutors said LaRue "used his position of trust, confidence, or fiduciary responsibility to facilitate the commission of the current offense."

In a declaration of probable cause filed by the Battle Ground police department, the patients said they were touched inappropriately and without consent around the breasts and vagina. Several also said he pushed his penis along parts of their bodies.

Three additional women accused LaRue of inappropriate touching in 2003 and 2004, detectives learned, but there was not enough evidence to charge LaRue with a crime.

After a court proceeding in late June, LaRue's attorney said the chiropractor will plead not guilty to the charges, but he turned himself in when he learned he was to be arrested.

"He’s been practicing in good standing for over 15 years and his response to this allegation is to be 100 percent unconditionally cooperative in this investigation. And despite the negative things that can occur in the public forum and the jumping to conclusions, he’s looking forward to his day in court," said Therese LaValle.

LaRue appeared in court Tuesday for an arraignment on the original charges, but it was pushed back to Friday due to the new charges, according to The Columbian.

LaRue, who had Oregon and Washington licenses, has practiced at his Battle Ground clinic since 2002. He lives in Kalama.

The Columbian reports that this Oregon license was suspended by emergency decree on July 2. He still has a license to practice in Washington but is under investigation by the state's chiropractic licensing board.

Detectives ask anyone with information about LaRue that might help the investigation to call Detective Sgt. Kim Armstrong at 360-342-5252.

© 2017 KGW-TV