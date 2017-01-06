More than $40K raised for victim in Chicago Facebook Live beating

CHICAGO (AP) - An online fundraising effort has been launched to help the mentally disabled victim of a Chicago beating that was broadcast live on Facebook.

The GoFundMe campaign called "Let's show the Chicago victim love" has raised more than $42,000 so far, from more than 1,500 donors in less than a day.

The half-hour video, which exploded on social media on Wednesday, shows the victim tied up and forced to drink toilet water. His scalp and hair was also cut. The suspects in the video can be heard making disparaging remarks about President-elect Donald Trump.

Four black suspects involved in the incident are charged with battery, kidnapping and hate crimes in connection with the attack on the white 18-year-old.

The family of the victim has told Chicago media outlets that they are glad his is home safe and alive. They are shocked at how much support and attention the case has generated.

