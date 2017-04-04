More than 200 Biketown bikes vandalized

Graffiti at a Biketown station at SE Water and Taylor (Photo: Mike Benner)

PORTLAND, Ore. – More than 200 bicycles used in Portland’s citywide bike-share program were discovered vandalized Tuesday morning.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation said damage to the bikes included slashed tires, seats and spokes. They said graffiti also obscured control screens on the bikes as well as information panels and check out kiosks at various Biketown stations.

“All Portlanders should be saddened and outraged by this senseless act of vandalism,” said City Commissioner Dan Saltzman, who oversees PBOT. “The Transportation Bureau created BIKETOWN, with bikes owned by the public, to make bicycling easier and more convenient for everyone. Unfortunately, because of this criminal act, dozens or perhaps hundreds of Portlanders were not able to ride a bike this morning.”

Friends of BIKETOWN. Sadly, vandals have damaged hundreds of bikes today. Plz help by riding a bike from full west to empty east stations. — BIKETOWNpdx (@BIKETOWNpdx) April 4, 2017

According to Bike Portland, vandals hit at least the 11 following locations:

NE 24th and Glisan

SE Water and Taylor

N Interstate and Willamette

N Williams and Fremont

33rd and Belmont

12th and Division

30th and Division

36th and Hawthorne

SE 12th and Gideon

SE Pine and 28th

Couch and 28th

Bike Portland also reported signs were left at the stations that read, "This Biketown is now closed. Our city is not a corporate amusement park."

Crews were working to clean the graffiti and repair damaged bikes Tuesday morning.

Biketown has more than 2,700 annual members and more than 45,000 people have used the system since it launched in July 2016.

Anyone with information about the vandalism should contact Officer David Sanders of Portland police at david.sanders@portlandoregon.gov.

