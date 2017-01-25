Many local victims of arrest warrant scam, police say

(Photo: thinkstock.com)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- At least three different Oregon police agencies are warning about a big phone scam going around again.

Scammers will get your name and phone number and call to say you've missed jury duty or a court summons. They may also claim to be the IRS and say you have an unpaid tax bill. They'll tell you to pay a fine or be arrested.

It's called the arrest warrant scam.

According to Washington County Sheriff's deputies, one person was scammed out of $55,000 that he loaded onto pre-paid Visa and iTunes cards because he got a call that his taxes weren't paid in full.

"It makes me want to warn other people and it does make me very upset," said 77-year-old Ron Grover, a Vietnam vet and retired business owner, who received one of the scam calls but didn't fall for it.

This week the Beaverton man took a call, demanding money. A very professional, gruff voice, claiming to be a federal marshal, said Grover had skipped out on a grand jury summons.

"He said the fines total up to $495.25," Grover said.

The voice said cash, checks and credit card payments were no good. Grover would need to go to Rite Aid and buy a pre-paid credit card. "That sounds like a scam to me," Grover told KGW.

Grover refused to cooperate and eventually the man hung up. But so many people lately have fallen victim that Salem Police, Clackamas County and the Washington County Sheriff's Office have all issued warnings about this scam.

With a quick internet search, these scammers can get real names of local police officers or judges. They use computer programs called "call spoofing" to make it look like they're calling from a legitimate government phone number.

As for those pre-paid Visa and gift cards? Once the cashier loads your money onto them at the store's register, they're active and if you give the card number to the scammer, it can be used around the world. Police say its virtually untraceable.

Most cases actually don't involve seniors, deputies said.

"The sheriff's office or law enforcement or the court would never, ever, under any circumstances, instruct people to load money onto a pre-paid card or iTunes card," said Washington County Police Det. Robert Rookhuyzen.

"We do our business in person. It's very frustrating to us. Obviously our office and our badge is a symbol of a public trust and I think stuff like this erodes the public's trust in us."

Washington County Sheriff's detectives have issued search warrants for several phone companies of some of the scammer phone numbers, but 95 percent of the time, the number is traced overseas and they can't do anything.

Police advise anyone who receives a call like this to hang up the phone.

(© 2017 KGW)