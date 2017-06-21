Man wounded in shooting at SE Portland apartment

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A man was shot in the thigh early Wednesday morning, the second shooting this month at the Glenwood Apartments in Southeast Portland.

Officers were dispatched about 1:30 a.m. to the latest shooting report at 13116 SE Powell Boulevard. They found a man with a gunshot wound to the thigh.

He was taken to the hospital and was expected to live. The shooter remains at large.

A teen friend told KGW that the victim is 19-years-old.

A group of friends had gathered to watch a movie at one of the units and someone left to get some items at a store. When she returned some more people had joined her.

Those people were told they could not enter the apartment, the teen said, and a gun was fired that sounded "“like a small little cap gun you get at the store. Quiet.”

The teen attended to the victim's wound and tried to comfort him.

“I started to talk to him, like 'breathe, calm down," the teen told KGW. "Wrapped his wound and just waited. I was trying to keep him calm. It was honestly scary."

Police said it’s possible the shooter knows the victim and that there’s no danger to the community.

This is the second time in a month a shooting happened at the complex. A teen was shot several times June 11th. Police made several arrests in that case.

