Man wounded in Northeast Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. – One man was wounded in a Northeast Portland shooting Thursday night.

Portland police officers responding to reports of gunfire found the victim down on the ground near Northeast 60th Avenue and Simpson Street around 11:30 p.m.

Medics took the man to a hospital. Police said his injuries were serious.

Neighbors near the shooting told officers they heard gunfire, but they did not have a description of the suspect. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 503-823-0400.

The victim’s name was not immediately released.

