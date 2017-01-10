Man with machete threatens Walmart employee, slashes three people, police say

WOODBURN, Ore. -- A man who caused a disturbance with a machete at the Woodburn Walmart went on to slash three men at a nearby apartment complex surrendering, police said.

Officers were called to the Walmart store, at 3002 Stacy Allison Way, just after 10 p.m. Monday night. Witnesses told police a man with a machete was breaking glass cabinets to steal ammunition, and that he had swung the machete at a greeter and threatened to kill him.

Woodburn police said they contacted the suspect, Alan Lee Brock, in a car outside the store. But he drove away, first driving toward officers and then over an embankment and through a fence.

The car was found to be stolen.

Police later received reports that Brock had arrived at the nearby Cascade View Apartments, where he assaulted a woman and tried to rob her car keys and purse. After that he broke down and apartment door and slashed three men inside with the machete, according to police.

The men were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Officers found Brock on a stairwell, where he surrendered and was arrested. He was jailed on three counts of attempted murder, but other charges may be added as the investigation continues.