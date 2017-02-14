KGW
Close
Weather Alert 4 weather alerts
Close

Man who fled to Mexico gets life sentence for 1999 murder of woman in Tigard

Nate Hanson , KGW 6:42 PM. PST February 14, 2017

TIGARD, Ore. – A man who fled to Mexico and stayed there for more than a decade has been sentenced to life in prison for stabbing and killing a woman at a Tigard fast-food restaurant in 1999.

Efrain Sanchez Diaz, 47, was the only suspect following the death of Maria Garcia Leonardo, according to Tigard police. At the time of the stabbing, he was known as Luis Hernandez Diaz.

However, Diaz fled to Mexico before he was identified as a suspect and he stayed there for nearly 16 years.

In 2007, Tigard police filed an affidavit asking for a Mexican Provisional Arrest Warrant. The warrant was issued six years later in 2013.

Finally in 2015, Diaz was found and arrested in Acapulco. He was extradited to the United States ten months later.

On Feb. 9, a jury unanimously found Diaz guilty of murder.

Additional information about the case can be found here.

(© 2017 KGW)

KGW

Get the KGW News app for weather, traffic and news on demand!

KGW

KGW Investigators: Special Reports

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories