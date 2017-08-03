Man walking on sidewalk seriously injured in Gresham hit-and-run

Cesar Rivera in the hospital (Photo: Family)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A Portland family is seeking justice after their loved one was run down and left for dead.

“It’s really, really messed up,“ said Carlos Rivera.

Rivera’s brother, Cesar, was near the corner of Burnside and Linden, in Gresham, when a car drove onto the sidewalk and hit him late Tuesday night.

The sidewalk Rivera was walking on when he was hit (Photo: Mike Benner)

“I can’t imagine someone doing that,” said Rivera.

Detectives say the driver did not even slow down to check on the 23-year-old.

“To me, it’s scum,” said Rivera.

Cesar suffered some broken ribs, a punctured lung, a broken collarbone, and injuries to his face.

“I’m so sad this happened to my little kid,” said mom Janira Carballo. “It’s not fair…he’s a good boy.”

Cesar Rivera (Photo: Family)

Authorities say the suspect vehicle is a sedan. It should have damage to the front end and windshield.

The family is asking anyone with information about the case to contact investigators at 503-618-2719.

“It’s not right to hit someone and leave them there,” said Rivera.

© 2017 KGW-TV