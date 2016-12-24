Man suspected of assault arrested after trying to flee in car, police say

Keith Alan Davis Jr. (Photo: Portland police)

PORTLAND, Ore. – A man suspected of assaulting a woman was arrested after he initially tried to flee police in a car in Southeast Portland Friday night.

At 11:15 p.m. police first received reports of a woman being assaulted at a home in the 3000 block of Southeast 136th Avenue. Here injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, according to Sgt. Pete Simpson of Portland police.

During the investigation, officers were told one of the suspects may have been armed with a handgun and that two suspects left the area in a car. Officers spotted the car in the neighborhood and pursued the driver who refused to pull over, Simpson said.

The driver, later identified as 25-year-old Keith Alan Davis Jr., eventually stopped and was taken into custody.

However, police believed an armed person may still be in the car and a standoff began in the area of Southeast 141st Avenue and Powell Boulevard. Traffic was diverted from the area.

After moving in on the car, police determined nobody was in the car, but a firearm was located inside, Simpson said.

Davis was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on multiple charges including assault, possession of a firearm, attempting to elude police, and DUII. Davis already had an outstanding warrant for DUII.