Man suspected in death of Marion Co. deputy arrested in Mexico

Deputy Kelly Fredinburg (Photo: Oregon State Police)

SALEM, Ore. -- Ten years after a deputy died in a head-on collision, the suspect who fled homicide charges has been arrested in Mexico, according to officials.

Alfredo de Jesus Ascencio, 29, was arrested in the Mexican state of Puebla on an arrest warrant for the death of Marion County Deputy Kelly Fredinburg and another man, according to a statement released by Oregon State Police.

"While no one has ever given up hope that the individual responsible for this tragedy would be apprehended, it has been an emotional, trying and difficult journey to reach this point," said Marion County Sheriff Jason Myers. "It has been nearly 10 years since the tragic loss of Deputy Kelly Fredinburg."

On June 16, 2007 Deputy Fredinburg was traveling southbound on Highway 99-E while pursuing an emergency call when his patrol car was struck head-on by a northbound vehicle.

De Jesus Ascencio was behind the wheel of the northbound vehicle along with two passengers at the time of the crash.

Fredinburg's patrol car caught fire and was pronounced deceased at the scene. He had been with the Marion County Sheriff's Office since August of 2006 after working six years in the Polk County Sheriff's Office. He was 33 years old when he died.

One of De Jesus Ascencio's passengers, Oscar Ascencio Amaya, died the next day at a Portland area hospital. Ascencio Amaya was 19 years old.

De Jesus Ascencio, who was 20 at the time of the crash, was treated for critical injuries at a Portland area hospital.

Oregon State Police investigated the crash and issued an indictment to De Jesus Ascencio for two counts of criminally negligent homicide on August 3, 2007.

De Jesus Ascencio was thought to have fled the United States to Mexico in order to avoid prosecution around the time of the indictment, according to investigators.

Limitations in the extradition treaty prevented De Jesus Ascencio from being returned to the United States, but Oregon prosecutors sought an Article 4 prosecution in 2010 to allow the Mexican judicial system to prosecute him instead.

Oregon State Police investigators traveled to Mexico in 2010 to file the Article 4 paperwork with the Procurador General de la República, or the PGR, which is the equivalent of the United States Attorney General's Office.

The paperwork was translated into Spanish and the case was given to Mexican federal judge for review.

In 2011, the judge approved the Article 4 paperwork and warrant was issued for De Jesus Ascencio's arrest.

Over the past few years, Oregon agencies have collaborated in efforts to locate De Jesus Ascencio including Oregon State Police, Marion County District Attorney's Office, Marion County Sheriff's Office and the FBI.

De Jesus Ascencio's location was determined through the collaboration with Interpol in coordination with FBI agents working in Salem and Mexico, according to Oregon State Police.

Interpol confirmed his arrest to the FBI on Friday.

He will be held in custody as the Article 4 process continues.

(© 2017 KGW)