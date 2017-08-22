KGW
Close

Man stabbed on MAX train in Portland

Associated Press , KGW 3:26 PM. PDT August 22, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Portland police say one man stabbed another during a fight on a light-rail train.

Sgt. Christ Burley says the incident happened Tuesday afternoon on a westbound train heading to the Old Town Chinatown stop. He says a man was arrested and the victim was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The stop was closed during the investigation.

Concerns about safety on the light-rail system have been heightened since a May 26 knife attack left two men dead and a third wounded.

© 2017 KGW-TV

KGW

MAX assault victim: Police could have jailed Jeremy Christian before killings

KGW

MAX stabbing suspect: 'Remember, there's no heroes in this case'

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories