Man stabbed on MAX train in Portland

TriMet MAX (Photo: Christine Pitawanich)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Portland police say one man stabbed another during a fight on a light-rail train.

Sgt. Christ Burley says the incident happened Tuesday afternoon on a westbound train heading to the Old Town Chinatown stop. He says a man was arrested and the victim was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The stop was closed during the investigation.

Concerns about safety on the light-rail system have been heightened since a May 26 knife attack left two men dead and a third wounded.

