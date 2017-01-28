KGW
Close

Man stabbed in downtown Portland, suspect flees scene

Nate Hanson , KGW 6:09 PM. PST January 28, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. – A man was stabbed in downtown Portland Saturday afternoon.

The stabbing was first reported at around 4:15 p.m. at Southwest 5th Avenue and Washington Street.

A man in his 30s was suffering from a serious injury when officers and medics arrived. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, according to police.

The suspect was described as a dark-skinned man in his 40s, with long brown hair, a mustache, a gray coat, and armed with a “lock back” knife.

Police said the suspect may be homeless, and was likely with a group of men and fled the area.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call police at 503-823-0400.

(© 2017 KGW)

KGW

Get the KGW News app for weather, traffic and news on demand!

KGW

KGW Investigators: Special Reports

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories