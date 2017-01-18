Man stabbed in Burger King parking lot in McMinnville

Marvin Leroy Smith (Photo: McMinnville police)

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. – A 59-year-old man was arrested after a stabbed another man in a Burger King parking lot in McMinnville Wednesday evening.

The stabbing was first reported at 6 p.m. Police found a 30-year-old McMinnville man suffering from a three-inch knife wound across the front of his neck. He was treated at Willamette Valley Medical Center and released.

The suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

McMinnville police and the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office searched the area for the man and deputies found the suspect at an Oregon State University extension office, at 2050 NE Lafayette Ave. Marvin Leroy Smith, 59, was taken into custody. Deputies also found the knife they suspected he used.

Smith was lodged into the Yamhill County Jail on charges of second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Anyone with more information about the stabbing should call McMinnville police at 503-434-2337.

