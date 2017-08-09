KGW
Man stabbed during fight in Gresham, police say

Nate Hanson , KGW 11:23 PM. PDT August 09, 2017

GRESHAM, Ore. – One person was stabbed and suffered non-life-threatening injuries in Gresham Wednesday night.

The man was stabbed during a fight at Southeast 187th Avenue and East Burnside, according to Gresham police. Investigators haven’t determined what led to the altercation.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the Gresham police tip line at 503-618-2719.

