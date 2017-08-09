Man stabbed during fight in Gresham, police say

portland police car (Photo: KGW)

GRESHAM, Ore. – One person was stabbed and suffered non-life-threatening injuries in Gresham Wednesday night.

The man was stabbed during a fight at Southeast 187th Avenue and East Burnside, according to Gresham police. Investigators haven’t determined what led to the altercation.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the Gresham police tip line at 503-618-2719.

