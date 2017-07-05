Man stabbed at Pioneer Courthouse Square; suspect in custody

Police investigate a stabbing at Pioneer Square (Photo: Mike Benner)

PORTLAND, Ore. – A man was stabbed at Pioneer Courthouse Square in downtown Portland Wednesday night.

The man is expected to survive, according to Portland police. He was taken to a hospital.

The stabbing was reported at 10:36 p.m. Police found the suspect at a nearby hotel, where she was taken into custody without incident. She has not been identified.

Police said there is no further risk to the public.

An investigation is ongoing.

