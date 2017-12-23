Man shot, vehicles damaged in gunfight in Portland

portland police car (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gang enforcement officers are investigating a shooting in Portland.

Officers responded to a report of gunfire and one person shot at about 2:20 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Southwest 3rd Avenue.

Officials learned a 27-year-old man had been shot and taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. The man sustained life-threatening injuries.

Witness said there had been an exchange of gunfire in a parking lot. Officers found multiple vehicles with bullet holes and a nearby building struck by gunfire.

Witnesses reported drivers of the fleeing vehicles crashed into parked cars and drove the wrong way on nearby roads.

The Gang Enforcement Team is continuing the investigation.

