KGW
Close
Weather Alert 10 weather alerts
Close

Man shot, vehicles damaged in gunfight in Portland

Associated Press , KGW 12:21 PM. PST December 23, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gang enforcement officers are investigating a shooting in Portland.

Officers responded to a report of gunfire and one person shot at about 2:20 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Southwest 3rd Avenue.

Officials learned a 27-year-old man had been shot and taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. The man sustained life-threatening injuries.

Witness said there had been an exchange of gunfire in a parking lot. Officers found multiple vehicles with bullet holes and a nearby building struck by gunfire.

Witnesses reported drivers of the fleeing vehicles crashed into parked cars and drove the wrong way on nearby roads.

The Gang Enforcement Team is continuing the investigation.

© 2017 KGW-TV

KGW

Get the KGW News app for weather, traffic and news on demand!

KGW

KGW Investigators: Special Reports

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories