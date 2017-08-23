KGW
Man shot, seriously injured in Camas

Nate Hanson , KGW 7:57 PM. PDT August 23, 2017

CAMAS, Wash. – One person was shot and seriously injured in Camas Wednesday evening.

The shooting occurred just after 5 p.m. in the 3300 block of Southeast 3rd Avenue.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in front of the home. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, according to Camas police.

Nobody is in custody but there is no danger to the public, police told KGW's Mike Benner.

No details were released about led to the shooting. An investigation is ongoing.

