Man shot, killed in Newberg

NEWBERG, Ore. – A man was shot and killed in Newberg Friday night. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Gunshots were reported at 11:41 p.m. in the area of Main Street and East 2nd Street. Officers arrived and found a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds. The man’s identity has not been released due to the ongoing investigation, the Newberg-Dundee police department said.

No suspect information was released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked call detective Joe Eubanks at 503-538-8321.

