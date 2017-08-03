KGW
Police seek suspect after man shot, injured in northwest Portland

August 03, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Police are investigating after a man was shot Thursday morning in northwest Portland.

The shooting occurred about 1:28 a.m. on the northeast corner of Northwest Broadway and Northwest Glisan Street. When police arrived, the shooting victim was uncooperative. He was taken to a Portland hospital and is expected to survive.

There is no description of a suspect right now.

Anyone with information or surveillance video of the shooting asked to call the Portland Police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

