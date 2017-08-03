Man shot in Lents neighborhood; police looking for suspect

Police patrol car with flashing lights (Photo: thinkstock.com)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Police are looking for a suspect after a man was injured in a shooting Thursday morning in southeast Portland.

East Precinct officer responded to reports of gunfire in the 9100 block of Southeast Tolman Street at about 2:55 a.m. As they were arriving, a second report came in from someone who said they were driving a shooting victim to the hospital.

Officers stopped the driver of the car at Southeast Stark Street and Northbound Interstate 2015. The shooting victim was then taken by ambulance to a local hospital. He is expected to survive.

Sections of Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Tolman Street were closed for a couple hours.

The Gang Violence Response Team is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Portland Police Bureau's Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106 or email information to gangs@portlandoregon.gov.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

The Portland Police Bureau works closely with Enough is Enough PDX , a community led campaign that encourages people to take a stand against gang violence. Get more information here and here.

, a community led campaign that encourages people to take a stand against gang violence. Get more information here and here. Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers rewards between $250 and $2,500 to anyone who reports information that helps solve felony crimes or homicides. Submit an anonymous tip by texting CRIMES (274637) with the message 823HELP and the tip; calling 503-823-HELP (4357); online here; or by visiting tipsoft.com to download the TipSubmit app.

