Lisa Marie Peterson, 56, has been accused of murder for the shooting death of her husband.

OREGON CITY, Ore. – A woman admitted to murdering her husband in their Oregon City home in February 2016 and has been sentenced to life in prison.

Lisa Marie Peterson, 57, called police in the afternoon on Feb. 11, 2016. When officers arrived, they found Peterson's husband, 59-year-old Joseph Peterson, dead inside.

Joseph Peterson died of a gunshot wound to the chest, an autopsy determined.

Peterson was arrested on a murder charge. Neighbors told KGW that the couple was married for decades but had recently started divorce proceedings.

In a Clackamas County court on Monday, Lisa Peterson pleaded guilty to murder. She was sentenced to life in prison, with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

