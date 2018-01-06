KGW
Man shot at Skidmore Fountain transit station

Nate Hanson , KGW 1:09 PM. PST January 06, 2018

PORTLAND, Ore. – A man was shot at the Skidmore Fountain Transit Station in the Old Town neighborhood of Portland early Saturday morning.

The shooting was reported at 4:16 a.m. Officers found a man suffering from what appeared to be a serious but not life-threatening gunshot wound, according to Portland police. He was taken to a hospital.

Witnesses gave police a description of the suspect. When officers searched Waterfront Park they located a man near Southwest Ash Street who matched the suspect description.

The man, identified as 43-year-old Charles Maxey, was taken into custody without incident. Officers seized a gun from Maxey, police said.

Maxey was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of assault, felon in possession of a restricted weapon, theft, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call detective Jeff Becker at 503-823-4800 or detective Jeff Sharp at 503-823-9773.

