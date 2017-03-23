KGW
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Man sentenced to life in prison for 2013 fatal shooting

Nate Hanson , KGW 5:08 PM. PDT March 23, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. – A 26-year-old man was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison for a fatal shooting outside a Portland nightclub in November 2013.

On Thursday, a Multnomah County jury found 26-year-old Xavier Dorell Bolden guilty of shooting and killing 30-year-old Duriel Joseph Harris outside of Fontaine Bleau Nightclub on Nov. 9, 2013. The club has since closed.

On the night of the shooting, officers found a crowd of about 75-100 people involved in a disturbance and Harris suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene. Two other people were also shot but survived.

In September 2014, Bolden was arrested on a murder warrant in Las Vegas and extradited to Oregon to face prosecution.

© 2017 KGW-TV

KGW

Get the KGW News app for weather, traffic and news on demand!

KGW

KGW Investigators: Special Reports

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories