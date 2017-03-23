Man sentenced to life in prison for 2013 fatal shooting

Xavier Dorell Bolden (Photo: Portland police)

PORTLAND, Ore. – A 26-year-old man was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison for a fatal shooting outside a Portland nightclub in November 2013.

On Thursday, a Multnomah County jury found 26-year-old Xavier Dorell Bolden guilty of shooting and killing 30-year-old Duriel Joseph Harris outside of Fontaine Bleau Nightclub on Nov. 9, 2013. The club has since closed.

On the night of the shooting, officers found a crowd of about 75-100 people involved in a disturbance and Harris suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene. Two other people were also shot but survived.

In September 2014, Bolden was arrested on a murder warrant in Las Vegas and extradited to Oregon to face prosecution.

