Benjamin Barber

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. – A 31-year-old man sentenced in what is believed to the state’s first conviction under a new “revenge porn” law was caught and arrested after six months on the run.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said Benjamin Barber was arrested in Northeast Portland after detectives received a tip from the public.

Barber was sentenced on Dec. 1, 2016 to six months in jail, followed by five years of probation, for revenge porn. A warrant was issued for his arrest when he didn't show up to the Washington County Jail by 7 p.m. on Dec. 2.

The law, formally known as unlawful dissemination of an intimate image, went into effect at the beginning of the year.

More: What to know about new laws taking effect in 2016

A woman filed a complaint against Barber in June, saying he had posted pornographic videos of them to multiple adult websites. The woman said the videos were made with her consent while she was dating Barber. But she said the videos were posted, without her knowledge or consent, after they broke up.

Barber was arrested in July. A two-day trial took place in November and a jury found Barber guilty on five counts of unlawful dissemination of an intimate image.

© 2017 KGW-TV