Man rams security guard with pickup truck in North Portland, police say

siren (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland police are looking for a man who reportedly hit and injured a security guard with his truck early Monday morning.

The unnamed security guard confronted a man he believed was stealing property in the 8100 block of North Commercial Avenue.

The suspect and security guard got into a physical struggle and the suspect drew a machete, according to police. The security guard moved away, but the suspect got into a truck and crashed into him.

Police responded to the area at 5:38 a.m.

The security guard’s injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

The suspect is a black or Hispanic man driving a 90s Nissan pickup truck with possible damage to the front end and no rear license plate. Police said the truck was loaded with chairs and plywood sheets that extended the length of the pickup bed.

Anyone who sees the truck is asked to call 911.

