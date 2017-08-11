Man possibly involved in fight dies at hospital

police car (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 28-year-old man who died in a Portland emergency room after possibly being in a fight.

Portland police Sgt. Pete Simpson said Friday the man was suffering from numerous injuries when he was dropped off Portland Adventist Medical Center. He died at about 2:30 a.m.

Simpson says officers received limited information that the victim had been in a fight at an unknown location. He says detectives have yet to identify suspects or a crime scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday.

© 2017 KGW-TV