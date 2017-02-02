Man points gun at driver, kids during road rage incident, police say

Erin Atkins Jr.

SCAPPOOSE, Ore. – Police arrested a 66-year-old man after he allegedly pointed a gun at another driver who had two kids in his car during a dispute in a Fred Meyer parking lot Monday.

Erin Atkins Jr. is also charged with hit-and-run and menacing.

Atkins was upset over having to wait in his vehicle for Gregory Foumal, who was waiting for a spot to open up in the parking lot of the Fred Meyer store along Columbia River Highway, according to Scappoose Police Chief Norman Miller.

Foumal told 911 dispatchers that Atkins struck his vehicle from behind and pulled a handgun during the confrontation. Atkins pointed the gun at Foumal and two children, ages 6 and 12, who were in his vehicle, according to Chief Miller.

Atkins drove away from the scene but Foumal followed him until Oregon State Police troopers arrived and pulled him over.

Police seized the handgun and two magazines containing 14 total rounds. Troopers took Atkins to the Columbia County Jail. Bail was set at $37,750.

